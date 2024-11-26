Fuel shortage looms over Lahore

Station with fuel are selling limited quantity to avoid complete shutdowns

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Petroleum supply in Lahore has been severely disrupted due to road blocks, rendering 30 percent of fuel station dry, according to Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association president Chaudhary Numan Meajeed. .

Majeed urged authorities to take immediate steps to restore uninterrupted fuel supply.

He noted that station with fuel were selling limited quantity to avoid complete shutdowns.

He warned that if supply chains are not restored within the 24 hours, the shortage will worsen, making it increasingly difficult for pumps to maintain operations.

