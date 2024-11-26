In first, Pakistan exports berry honey to Malaysia

The initiative shows Pakistan’s emerging position in global market

(Web Desk) - Pakistan has successfully exported its first shipment of berry honey to Malaysia, marking a significant advancement in agricultural exports under the facilitation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The initiative demonstrates Pakistan’s emerging position as a reliable honey supplier in the global market.

The Ministry of Commerce is actively pursuing international market expansion for Pakistani honey products, with the Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur playing a pivotal role in facilitating business connections between Pakistani and Malaysian companies.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s honey industry, producing 20,000 tons annually through 60,000 honey farms, provides employment to 1.6 million individuals. The sector’s infrastructure includes extensive bee clusters and processing facilities.

To further strengthen the industry, experts are being consulted regarding investments in honey bee clusters and processing facilities. A proposal for establishing a dedicated “Honey Board” is under consideration to enhance export capabilities.

The successful trade initiative represents SIFC’s ongoing efforts to boost Pakistan’s economic growth through strategic agricultural exports.