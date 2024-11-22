Gold prices up by Rs2,500 per tola

Published On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 16:41:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs2,500 and was sold at Rs280,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs278,000, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs2,143 to Rs240,483 from Rs238,340 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs220,443 from Rs218,479.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,450 and Rs2,957 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,693 from $2,668, the Association reported.

Bulls continued to maul the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the second successive day on Friday as KSE-100 index came within a whisker of touching 100,000 mark.

The KSE-100 index peaked to 99,623.03 during trading but at midday the market lost some shine and closed at 98,972.43 points after losing 423 points to 1,644.04 (1.69%).

Around 11am on Friday, there was unusual activity on the market as the KSE-100 rose by 2.11 percent to 99,385.79 points with the addition of 2,057.40 points.

