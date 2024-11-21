Finance Division announces investment banker's appointment in a notification

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Investment banker Khurram Schehzad made adviser to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on financial reforms, as the government.

“The prime minister has been pleased to appoint Khurram Schehzad, as Adviser to Finance Minister on Economic & Financial Reforms (SPPS-I) in the Finance Division on a contract basis, for a period of two years,,” a notification issued by Finance Division said on Thursday.

Schehzad has been serving in various leadership roles across key financial disciplines i.e. investment banking, equity strategy, corporate finance advisory, discretionary/non-discretionary portfolio advisory and asset management.

He served the JS Group as CCO and Executive Vice President Investment Banking and has also worked as EVP – Director, Investment Strategy, Research and Sales at Arif Habib Group.

Before Arif Habib, he worked at Lakson Group’s Lakson Investments with AUMs at US$ 150 million where he served as the SVP – Chief Investment Officer where funds’ performance under his supervision remained in the top quartiles while the listed Equity Fund achieved top position first time since its inception.

He has been raking as one of the Top Analysts in Pakistan, consecutively for 2008-09, 2009-10 and 2011-12.

also received extensive credits from “ASIAMONEY” for valuable research- backing the Best Debt House 2010 award to his employer.

He has been appointed by the Government of Pakistan as the Youngest Member of the Board of the Privatisation Commission where he has actively contributed to the recent successful privatization deals.

He has also been appointed as one of the Youngest Executive Committee Members of the Board of Investment where he’s actively contributed to the country’s investment policy making.

Schehzad is an Independent Evaluator of the HEC/WB Technology Fund, and also part of the Panel Experts of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).