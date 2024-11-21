Gold prices move up by Rs3,700 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs3,172

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs3,700 and was sold at Rs278,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs274,300, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs3,172 to Rs238,340 from Rs235,168 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs218,479 from Rs215,570.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.200 to Rs.3,450 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs171.47 to Rs.2,957.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $37 to $2,668 from $2,631, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 1,781.94 points, a positive change of 1.87 percent, closing all time high at 97,328.40 points as compared to 95,546.46 points on the last trading day.

A total of 969,907,357 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,138,411,946 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 35.167 billion against Rs. 37.481 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 457 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 249 of them recorded gains and 167 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 41 companies remained unchanged.