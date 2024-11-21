Slight dip in KSE-100 index a day after another peak

With a reduction of 145 points, the KSE-100 index recorded 95,371 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A day after attaining another high, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday slightly dipped during morning trading hours.

A day earlier (Wednesday), it hovered around 96,700 points.

As for the currency rate, dollar with 4 paisa cut was traded at 278.

The PSX on Wednesday continued to witness bull surge on the back of encouraging statements from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission during its recent visit.

The benchmark KSE-100 index traded at 96,700 points after gaining 850 points. Multiple sectors such as cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, pharmaceuticals and power generation firms generously participated in trading.

The sustained bullish momentum in the market is believed to be caused by several factors which mainly include rebuttal of news by Finance Minsiter Muhammad Aurangzeb regarding possibility of a mini-budget.

Besides, an increase in Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves also helped elevate investors’ confidence.