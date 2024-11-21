Pakistan gears up to promote exports with 18th OIC Trade Fair

The fair will be held in Lahore from Nov 29-Dec 1

Published On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 04:57:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan held a high-level meeting on Wednesday about the upcoming 18th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Trade Fair and Wexnet 2024 business events, stressing the need to promote the country’s exports globally through them.

The OIC Trade Fair is one of the major annual events organized by the Islamic Center for Development of Trade (ICDT) to promote trade and cooperation between the 57 OIC member countries.

The 18th edition of the fair will be organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistan’s commerce ministry in collaboration with the ICDT in Lahore from Nov 29-Dec. 1.

Wexnet, meanwhile, is a flagship event organized by the TDAP to empower and promote women entrepreneurs across the nation. The platform allows women-led businesses to showcase their innovative products and services in the country.

“The Minister emphasized the significance of Wexnet 2024 as a platform to promote women entrepreneurs and directed TDAP to intensify efforts in showcasing their achievements,” the commerce ministry said.

“He also stressed the importance of utilizing both events to amplify TDAP’s role in fostering trade development and promoting Pakistan’s exports globally.”

Stressing the impact of both events, Khan urged all stakeholders to ensure outreach, meticulous planning and impactful representation of Pakistan’s trade and business capabilities, it added.

The ministry said both events are poised to strengthen Pakistan’s trade ties and support the country’s export-oriented growth strategy.

“TDAP remains committed to promoting inclusive trade development and creating avenues for showcasing Pakistan’s export potential,” the commerce ministry said.

The ICDT says the trade fair aims to promote the development of economic and commercial partnerships between member countries and disseminate and share their economic potential.

It said the event also aims to make a tangible contribution to the development of exchanges and investments linked to trade between member countries while also market their products and services.

The OIC is the second-largest inter-government organization after the United Nations, with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents. It is considered globally as the collective voice of the Muslim world and seeks to safeguard and protect its interests.