Gold prices up by Rs800 per tola

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs800 and was sold at Rs274,300 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs273,500, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs686 to Rs235,168 from Rs234,482 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs215,570 from Rs214,942.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3250 and Rs2,786 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $2,631 from $2,623, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee depreciated nine paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.95.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.60 and Rs279.10 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 21 paisa to close at Rs293.96 against the last day’s closing of Rs294.17, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of 74 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.91 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs352.17.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by two and one paisa to close at Rs 75.69 and Rs 74.05 respectively.

