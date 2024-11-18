Direct flight from Syria to Lahore begins

The flight operation will promote bilateral relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic in Pakistan Dr Ramez Alraee on Sunday said that the direct flight between Pakistan and Syria will start from Monday (today) and the first flight will land in Lahore tomorrow morning at 6:30 am.

Earlier, Syrian Air Line had started its flight operations from Karachi since 2019 and today this will be the first flight of Syrian Airline to Lahore, for which the Foreign Affairs Ministries and Embassies of both countries have made great efforts.

Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic in Pakistan, Dr. Ramez Alraee told APP here.

The ambassador said that tomorrow morning at 6:30 am, the first direct flight of Syrian Airline first flight will land in Lahore, which will promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said that at this time, this direct flight will promote economic and trade relations between the two countries, and as the connections between the people of both countries will be established.

The ambassador said that with the start of flight operations, where the business communities of both countries will be facilitated, tourism will also increase and mutual economic and trade relations will be promoted.

Dr Ramez said that at this time, the business communities of both countries need to strengthen bilateral relations so that both sides economic relations can develop, and trade can increase.

He said that many people from Pakistan go to Syria for Ziyhara and they will also get facilities after this flight operation and this will increase religious tourism.

Speaking to APP on the occasion, the President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Atif Ikram and the leadership of various chambers welcomed the direct flight from Syria to Lahore and called it important in promoting economic and trade relations between the two countries.