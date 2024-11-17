Govt's timely efforts put economy back on track: FinMin Aurangzeb

Business Business Govt's timely efforts put economy back on track: FinMin Aurangzeb

FinMin Aurangzeb says economy back on right track due to govt’s bold steps

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 18:34:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb says the economy has been showing signs of improvement lately due to the sincere efforts of the incumbent government.

Addressing a press conference in the capital on Sunday, the finance minister said inflation had come at the single digit – seven percent - from 38 percent as the PM himself had been spearheading the efforts in this regard.

The finance minister said the international financial institutions had shown trust in the country’s ability to handle the economic crisis.

Read Also: Fruits of economic recovery reaching people: Aurangzeb



He mentioned that the IMF staff was also astonished at the success of the Pakistan’s economy – which became stable in just 14 months adding the board was well aware of the government’s ability to steer the country out of crisis.

The minister highlighted the cooperation by the chief ministers of four provinces adding that the government could achieve the best possible outcome by working as a whole.

As for the private sector, he said all the segments of society have to come at the forefront to create the best possible opportunities.

Lastly, he also mentioned the climate change phenomenon which has been taking a heavy toll on the country.

“It is not only the charter of economy but also the charter of environment,” he said.

