Pakistani Ayla Majid elected ACCA president

Business Business Pakistani Ayla Majid elected ACCA president

Ayla is an MBA graduate from LUMS, law graduate from University of London

Follow on Published On: Sat, 16 Nov 2024 19:21:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Ayla Majid, a Pakistani professional, made history as the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected President of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

She is the CEO of Planetive Middle East and Planetive Pakistan, with over 20 years of experience in energy, mergers, acquisitions, and corporate governance.

During her one-year tenure, Ayla will lead 252,500 members and 526,000 future members of ACCA across 180 countries. She plans to emphasize the evolving role of accountants under the theme: “A new future for accountancy with a strategic lens and a stakeholder approach.”

Ayla, an MBA graduate from LUMS and a law graduate from the University of London, is also the first ACCA president from Pakistan.

The ACCA and its members celebrated her achievement, alongside Deputy President Melanie Proffitt (UK) and Vice President Datuk Zaiton Mohd Hassan (Malaysia).