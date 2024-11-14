No plan to further burden public with tax: Mujtaba

Urges industrialists to view tax compliance as responsibility

(Web Desk) - Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said the government does not want to burden the masses with undue tax.

He urged the industrialists to view tax compliance as a responsibility rather than a burden, pointing out that tax evasion by large industries places undue strain on smaller traders.

The minister was chairing Punjab Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Legislative Business and privatisation which convened its 10th meeting.

The minister noted that protecting road infrastructure and enforcing traffic laws is essential, and thus the increase in penalties for overloaded vehicles is both reasonable and necessary.

He urged vehicle owners to comply with regulations regarding road permits, fitness certificates, and vehicle registrations to help preserve urban infrastructure and avoid penalties.

The minister also underscored the importance of securing a reliable water supply for agriculture as a means of ensuring food security.

The meeting also lifted the recruitment ban in the Directorate of Monitoring under the Home Department, allowing the department to effectively meet its operational needs.