Govt likely to hike petroleum price for second consecutive time

Business Business Govt likely to hike petroleum price for second consecutive time

The prices of kerosene is projected to rise by Rs2.58 per litre

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Nov 2024 17:49:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are expected to rise for the second consecutive time.

According to sources from oil companies, starting from November 16, the prices of petrol could increase by Rs2.58 per litre, while diesel prices may see a significant hike up to Rs5.50 per litre.

Additionally, the prices of kerosene is projected to rise by Rs2.58 per litre.

Read more: Govt hikes petrol price by Rs1.35 per litre

This potential increase follows the government’s decision to hike petrol prices by Rs1.35 per litre on November 1, bringing the cost to Rs248.38 per litre for the subsequent 15 days.