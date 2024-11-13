IMF urges Pakistan to professionally engage foreign investors

IMF demanded uniform merit-based incentives for investors, and ending tax exemption in SEZs.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday urged Pakistan to engage the foreign investors professionally.

During the previous meeting, the Pakistani economic team held negotiations with the IMF regarding revenue shortfall, National Fiscal Pact, circular debt of the energy sector and financial sector reforms. Whereas, Track and Trace System, retailers scheme, SOEs reforms were also discussed during the negotiations.

The international donor agency expressed concerns over the revenue shortfall, National Fiscal Pact, and circular debt. Pakistan assured the IMF that it would implement the agreed targets.

Sources revealed that the IMF demanded uniform merit-based incentives for investors, and ending tax exemption in Special Economic Zones.

The IMF also urged Pakistan to provide uniform services to investors from all countries, including the Gulf and the European countries.

The IMF delegation will meet the officials of the Special Economic Facilitation Council (SIFC) on November 15, sources said.