China opposes US tariff hikes, vows steps to defend its firms' interests

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing firmly opposes US tariff hikes on Chinese imports, China's commerce ministry said in a statement on Saturday, urging the U.S. to immediately correct its "wrongdoings" and lift all tariffs imposed on Chinese goods.

"China will take necessary measures to resolutely defend the interests of Chinese companies," the statement said. 

