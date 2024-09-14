China opposes US tariff hikes, vows steps to defend its firms' interests

Business Business China opposes US tariff hikes, vows steps to defend its firms' interests

China opposes US tariff hikes, vows steps to defend its firms' interests

Follow on Published On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 19:54:25 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing firmly opposes US tariff hikes on Chinese imports, China's commerce ministry said in a statement on Saturday, urging the U.S. to immediately correct its "wrongdoings" and lift all tariffs imposed on Chinese goods.

"China will take necessary measures to resolutely defend the interests of Chinese companies," the statement said.