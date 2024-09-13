Gold prices move up by Rs2,900 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The per tola price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs2,900 and was sold at Rs265,900 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs263,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs2,486 to Rs227,966 from Rs 225,480 whereas the price of 10 gram 22karat gold went up to Rs208,970 from Rs206,690, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 to Rs2,950 whereas that of 10-gram silver went up by Rs42.86 to Rs2,529.14.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $51 to $2,566 from $2,515, the Association reported.

