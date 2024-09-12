PSX recovers after a day of turmoil

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 104.21 points at 12 midday to 78,756 points

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 12:34:49 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bulls ran on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday as the State Bank’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is preparing to announce policy rate later in the day.



The PSX had a bad on Wednesday when the KSE-100 index plummeted by 634.94 points amid political uncertainty. However, speculations of rate cut by the MPC reversed the trend on Thursday and the KSE-100 index gained points.

On Wednesday, the index dipped below the 79,000 mark, reaching a low of 78,612.16 points before closing at 78,651.79.