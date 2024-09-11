Chishti urges IPPs to develop unified plan to lower power tariff

Calls for a mechanism to provide consumers with cheaper electricity.

Updated On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 20:10:49 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Asia-Pak Investments Chairman Shaheryar Chishti says all Independent Power Producers (IPPs) need to develop a unified plan to lower electricity prices.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Chishti stressed the need for a mechanism to provide consumers with cheaper electricity.

He mentioned that recommendations have been made to the federal government to lower power rates.

Chishti highlighted the importance of IPPs sharing their profits, citing Liberty Power Limited, which disclosed its profits in 2021 as an example.

He stressed the need for a cohesive strategy among IPPs to alleviate the financial burden on the public.