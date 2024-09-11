No more Rs14 per unit relief for Islamabad electricity consumers

IESCO said that the Punjab government has ordered withdrawal of Rs14 per unit relief for September

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Rs14 per unit relief announced by the Punjab chief minister will not be given to residents of the federal capital in September.

According to a notification issued by the Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO), the Punjab government has ordered withdrawal of Rs14 per unit relief for the month of September.

Insiders revealed that the decision was taken on the pressure of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) with whom the government wanted to sign a deal for $7 billion loan.

The consumers of Islamabad and adjoining areas will now be issued electricity bills on the enhanced rates which the federal government had notified with effect from July 1 to comply with the condition of the IMF. The federal government had raised the electricity rate by up to 51% to secure the IMF but still it remains unable to secure the loan approval.