PSX keeps positive momentum

Wed, 11 Sep 2024

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued a positive trend in Wednesday morning trade for the second successive day.

After a downturn the other day, the PSX recovered and the KSE-100 index rose by mere 86 points to 79,379 points. However, the gain was reduced to 40.85 at around midday to 79,327.58 points.

The investors are in a fix as the IMF (International Monetary Fund) deal seems to be delayed despite Pakistan’s nod to the condition that it will not establish any new special economic (SEZ) or export processing (EPZ) zone and would not extend tax concession.

Yesterday, the KSE-100 index closed at 79,286 points after an increase of 671 points. On Monday, the index lost 282 points.