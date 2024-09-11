Family pension reduced to 10 years; 50 pc raise for armed forces pensioners

The Finance Division issued a memorandum “on the recommendation of Pay and Pension Commission 2020"

Updated On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 12:08:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has amended the pension rules of its employees and reduced the term of family pension to 10 years. On the other hand, the family pension for armed forces and civil armed forces has been increased by up to 50 percent.

The Finance Division issued a memorandum “on the recommendation of the Pay and Pension Commission 2020” notifying three amendments to the rules.

According to the amendments, the widow of a deceased pensioner would be eligible to receive pension for 10 years. In case of her death, “eligible” family member will continue to receive pension for the remainder period of the 10 year limit. In case of physical/mental handicap, the widow would be paid for a maximum 10 years.

If the child of the deceased pensioner is physically handicapped, he/she will get pension for life. However, in case of eligible child, general family pension will be given for 10 years or till he/she attains the age of 21 years.

The rate of “pension for all ranks of Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces has been increased by 50% for existing pensioners.”

Another amendment was made to special family rule. According to the amendment, in case of death or incapacity of the spouse receiving the pension, the family will continue to get pension for up to 25 years.

If the son or daughter of the pensioner is disabled, the pension will be for life.

This pension can be transferred to eligible heirs of the deceased employee.

The third amendment fixed the term for voluntary/early retirement at 25 years. In case an employee seeks retirement before 25 years of service, his pension would be cut by 3% to 20% for the remaining period up to the age of superannuation, which is 60 years.

The Finance Division has issued a formal notification of the amendments and sent a memorandum to all ministries and divisions for implementation of “with immediate effect.”