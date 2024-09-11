World's most bizarre plane able to carry 40 tonnes of precious cargo

The massive Airbus Beluga was delivering spare parts to repair the damaged plane

(Web Desk) - This is the Airbus Beluga - the "world's most bizarre plane" that's able to carry a whopping 40 tonnes of the most precious cargo.

The Beluga, cleverly named after the whale it resembles, flew into London's Heathrow on Monday and drew a lot of attention.

The mega-plane was carrying parts from a British Airways plane on Monday that's been grounded since another plane collided with it in April.

Witnesses said the Virgin jet was being pushed back by a tug when its wing clipped the BA plane's tail.

No one was on board the Virgin plane, a spokesperson confirmed at the time.

The Virgin 787 jet had just landed and was being towed to a different part of the airport.

The massive Airbus Beluga was delivering spare parts to repair the damaged plane and reportedly returned to Toulouse, France, the same day.

The mega-plane is the most voluminous cargo of any civil or military aircraft with its bulging fuselage.

It is able to carry an impressive 40 tonnes of air cargo and has a key role in keeping the Airbus production and assembly network operating in full capacity.

The Beluga is able to provide large cargo transport solutions whether it be regarding energy, military, aeronautics or humanitarian.

It is measured at an unbelievable 56 metres, with a wingspan of nearly 45 metres.

Cargo is loaded via the front of the plane which is semi-automated and ensures easy handing of some of the world's most precious cargo.

The aircraft is even temperature-controlled for sensitive payloads like satellites and even priceless paintings, Aircraft Airbus reports.

