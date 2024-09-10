Pakistan records 44pc surge in remittances in two months

The inflow of $ 5.936 billion was recorded during July-August 2024

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The overseas workers’ remittances witnessed an increase of 44 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year 2024-25, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) latest data said.

The inflow of $ 5.936 billion was recorded during July-August 2024 as compared to the inflow of $4.123 billion during July-August 2023, showing growth of 44 per cent.

Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the worker’s remittance went up by 40.5 per cent in August 2024 to $2.942 billion from $2.094 billion during the same month last year.

Remittances inflows during August 2024 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($713.1 million), the United Arab Emirates ($538.4 million), the United Kingdom ($474.8 million) and the United States of America ($322.4 million).