Boeing Seattle workers clinch agreement

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 08 Sep 2024 22:42:32 PKT

(Reuters) - Boeing said on Sunday it had reached an agreement with the union representing its Seattle workers, bringing weeks of negotiations to a close.

The deal also includes 12 weeks of paid parental leave, improved job security, enhanced retirement benefits and other benefits. It would need to be approved on Thursday by Boeing factory workers near Seattle and Portland represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

"As part of the contract, our team in the Puget Sound region will build Boeing’s next new airplane. This would go along with our other flagship models, meaning job security for generations to come," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope in an employee message.