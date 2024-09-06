S.M Tanveer demands relief for traders in upcoming monetary policy

The businessmen are really perturbed over inflated power bills, says FPCCI

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The FPCCI Patron-in-chief S.M. Tanveer has demanded relief for the traders in government’s monetary policy.

Addressing a press conference along with FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh on Friday, he also demanded cut in interest rate to facilitate the businessmen.

“The government should announce a monetary policy to help the industrial sector,” Tanveer said.

He added that the businessmen are really perturbed over inflated power bills. The people are paying the electricity bills by selling the household items, he added.

According to S.M. Tanveer, the industrial sector is facing severe problems due to the IPPs and government should reconsider the policies.

Meanwhile, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh also demanded relief from the government in the upcoming monetary policy.

“The government should announce cut in interest rate to revive the industrial sector,” he said.