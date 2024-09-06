PSX climbs back to 79,000 points, rupee gains strength

Business Business PSX climbs back to 79,000 points, rupee gains strength

the KSE-100 rose by 286 points to the level of 79,149 points in morning trade

Follow on Published On: Fri, 06 Sep 2024 14:10:29 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday clawed back to 79,000 point barrier.

On the last day of the current business week, the KSE-100 rose by 286 points to the level of 79,149 points in morning trade.

The PSX showed positive trend with intermittent bad patches throughout the week. On Thursday, the market closed at 78,863 points, an increase of just 15 points.

US DOLLAR

The positive trend was also visible in the currency market as Pak rupee gained against the US dollar in inter-bank trade. The greenback was traded at 278.60 after shedding 8 paisas.