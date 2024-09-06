Measures stressed to protect wheat warehouses during rainy season

Briefing on wheat stock in government and private storage areas

(Web Desk) – Punjab Industries and Food Secretary Ehsan Bhutta has issued directives for the protection and fumigation of wheat stock in government and private storage areas in the wake of rainy season.

The secretary issued the orders while chairing a meeting here on Thursday. A briefing was given on wheat stock in government and private storage areas.

In view of the monsoon rains, information was shared on measures for stock protection and fumigation.

The secretary said that the protection of wheat stock is the top priority, and there will be a zero-tolerance policy for administrative and security issues.

“Officers should ensure arrangements, and wheat protection centres can be inspected at any time.

“Administrative incompetence and negligence will not be tolerated in any case. Flour prices will be monitored online through a portal in all districts,” the secretary said.

Price Control Magistrates will also share geo-tagged images of all points. The Food Controller will be responsible for the price and quality of all brands of flour in the districts, he said.