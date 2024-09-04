Exports grow by 14pc in July-Aug

August alone saw a 15.93 per cent annual increase in exports, with July’s exports totaling $2.3 bn

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s exports have seen a significant surge, with a 14 per cent increase recorded in the first two months of the current fiscal year.

August alone saw a 15.93 per cent increase in exports, with July’s exports totalling $2.3 billion.

Meanwhile, imports stood at $8.62 billion in two months, with a 1.25 per cent decrease in August and a 4.20 per cent decline in the trade deficit.

