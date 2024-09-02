Govt reluctant to address parliamentary queries on IPPs

Ministry of Energy fails to answer six important questions concerning IPPs during Senate session

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government is reluctant to answer parliamentary questions on the issue of Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

During a Senate session on Friday, the Ministry of Energy failed to respond to six critical questions concerning IPPs.

The Power Division has refused to provide details of IPP agreements to the Standing Committee and has not addressed inquiries about the renewal of IPP contracts and licenses.

There was also no response regarding the circular debt in the power sector, agreements with K-Electric, or power plants running on imported coal.

Senators Saifullah Abro, Mohsin Aziz, and Kamran Murtaza raised the questions. However, the Power Division ignored them, and no spokesperson was available for comment.