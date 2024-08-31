Govt cuts petrol price by Rs1.86, diesel by Rs3.32 per litre

The new prices would be effective from September 1

Updated On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 22:57:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday gave relief to the masses as government slashed the petroleum prices for the next fortnight.

The federal government approved cuts in the price of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs1.86 and Rs3.32 respectively.

The cut in prices was made in line with downward trend in the international market.

The new prices would be effective from September 1, said the notification.

The petrol price has been reduced from Rs260.96 per litre to Rs259.10 per litre.

Meanwhile, the government also reduced price of high-speed diesel (HSD) from Rs266.07 per litre to Rs262.75 after a cut of Rs3.32.

The price of kerosene oil was also slashed by Rs2.15 to Rs169.62 per litre and light diesel oil by Rs2.97 to Rs154.05 per litre.