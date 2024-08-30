PSX ends week on positive note

Business Business PSX ends week on positive note

In early morning trading, the PSX saw a bullish trend, with KSE-100 index reaching 78,513.86 points

Follow on Published On: Fri, 30 Aug 2024 15:41:45 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shrugged dismal performance at the start of the current business week and open in as a positive note on Friday.

In the early morning trading, the PSX saw a bullish trend, with the KSE-100 index reaching its intra-day high of 78,513.86 points.

At the close of trading, the KSE-100 index had gained 451.06 points to 78,800.72.

On Thursday, the index had rallied after a period of uncertainty due to Moody’s upgrading Pakistan’s rating to Caa2 and its outlook to “positive” and closed at 78,349 points.

On the first two days of the business week, the market had a see-saw trend which turned into positive note on Wednesday.

US DOLLAR

Contrary to the PSX trend, the dollar remained at the receiving end and lowered to 278.64 rupees in the interbank trade.