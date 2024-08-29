Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to 14.77bn dollars

The reserves held by the central bank were recorded as 9,403.4mn dollars

KARACHI (APP) - The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to US$ 14,776.3 million while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $9,403.4 million as of August 23, 2024.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement issued on Thursday, informed that liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 112 million to $ 9,403.4 million during the week ended on August 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,372.9 million during the week under review, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on August 16, 2024, were $ 14,667.4 million.

Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,291.8 million while $ 5,375.6 million were held by commercial banks.