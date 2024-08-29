PM aims for $60b remittance target by 2034

The overseas Pakistanis will be invited to invest in technology zones, and granted blue passport

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set a new target to boost remittance to $60 billion by 2034.

Currently, the total reserves stand at $32 billion.

Under the plan, 26 community welfare attaches will be appointed in Gulf and Europe countries next month to support this goal.

The Ministry of Finance plans to increase remittance by over 10 percent annually, with incentives for overseas Pakistanis.

The overseas Pakistanis will be invited to invest in technology zones, and granted blue passport.

Additionally, 50 new skills centers will also be set up for technical training and skill labour programme will be launched with EU corporation.

