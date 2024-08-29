Pakistan to host world date festival in collaboration with UAE

Business Business Pakistan to host world date festival in collaboration with UAE

Pakistan produces large quantities of dates

Follow on Published On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 04:18:18 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan will hold an international date festival in October, according to a statement issued on Tuesday, following the signing of an agreement between the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan imports different varieties of dates from the Middle East, particularly to meet its high demand during the month of Ramazan.

However, it produces large quantities of dates itself, especially in Khairpur in Sindh and Turbat and Panjgur in Balochistan, which can help the country earn substantial revenue through export.

“An agreement has been reached between the UAE Embassy and TDAP’s Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala for organizing the first international date festival in Pakistan,” the UAE Consulate in Karachi informed in a statement.

“The festival will be held on October 24, 2024, in Pakistan,” it continued.

The statement quoted the UAE envoy to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, as saying it would be a unique festival with participation from countries around the world.

He hoped that the festival would boost the export of Pakistani dates and significantly contribute to the national economy.

“This festival will provide an important opportunity to enhance economic relations between the two countries and promote date production,” the statement said.

“Various business personalities will participate in the event, sharing different types of dates and their production methods,” it added.