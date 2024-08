TSX slips as commodity-linked stocks drag; Nvidia results on tap

Business Business TSX slips as commodity-linked stocks drag; Nvidia results on tap

TSX slips as commodity-linked stocks drag; Nvidia results on tap

Follow on Published On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 19:27:45 PKT

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday due to losses in energy and mining stocks, while investors digested upbeat earnings from major domestic lenders and awaited Nvidia's quarterly earnings.