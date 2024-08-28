PSX loses steam after early morning gain

Business Business PSX loses steam after early morning gain

Investors seemed positive as the KSE-100 index increased by 160 points at the start of trading

Follow on Published On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 11:50:57 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A after a lacklustre performance a day earlier, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened in the green zone on Wednesday.

Undeterred by the country-wide traders strike, investors seemed positive as the KSE-100 index increased by 160 points at the start of trading to 78,244 points.

However, at around 11:30 am, the trend reversed a bit as the index dropped to 72.68 showing the board at 78,156.91.

The traders are observing country-wide strike against Tajir Dost Scheme and tax on small shops on Wednesday on the call given by the Jamaat-e-Islami and endorsed by the JUI-F, ANP and FPCCI.

It may be recalled that at the close of business on Tuesday, the KSE-100 index stood at 78,084 points, a decrease of 486 points.