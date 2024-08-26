PSX witnesses negative trend, investors face losses

Business Business PSX witnesses negative trend, investors face losses

100-index closes with decrease of 230 points at the level of 78,571 points

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 18:25:39 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya New) – The investors have faced loss of millions of rupees as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a negative trend in the market.

The market recorded an increase of 199 points in the beginning of the first day of the week.

However, the 100-index closed with a decrease of 230 points at the level of 78,571 points.

Earlier, PSX opened on a positive note on Monday and breached psychological barrier of 79,000 points.

On the first day of the current business week, the KSE-100 index gained 199.64 points in the early trade to go up to 79,001.07.

The PSX had witnessed a see-saw trend last week and closed at 78,801 after gaining just eight points.