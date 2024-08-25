Gohar Ejaz Group sweeps APTMA elections for 16th consecutive year

24 members of the committee were elected unopposed in the elections

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dr Gohar Ejaz Group on Sunday swept the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) annual elections for the 16th consecutive year.

24 members of the committee were elected unopposed in the elections. 14 members including Ejaz were elected from the North while 10 from the South Zone.

Ejaz said the success was due to the support of the business community which had been making tireless efforts to revive the economy.

He said due to the high electricity rate, the textile sector has not been contributing to its potential.

Also, he called upon the incumbent government to reduce the power rate for the revival of the sector.

