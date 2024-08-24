First shipment of Chinese white broiler eggs arrives in Pakistan

It marks the first time China has exported its breed of poultry to Pakistan

Published On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 18:34:01 PKT

BEIJING (APP) - The inaugural shipment of Chinese homegrown white broiler eggs has been successfully exported to Pakistan via a flight from Guangzhou Baiyun Airport marking a significant development in the agricultural trade relations between the two countries.

In the cargo hold of the plane stood a consignment of special “guests” – 172,800 “Guangming No. 2” White Feathered Broiler eggs from China. The shipment, all domestically bred by Foshan Gaoming District Xinguang Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Co. Ltd. and Beijing Institute of Animal Science (IAS) of Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), marking the first time China has exported its breed of poultry to Pakistan.

“This export of white-feathered broiler breeding eggs to Pakistan means a lot to us. More Chinese breeding eggs will go abroad, not only to Pakistan, but also to the globe,” Liu Dawei, deputy general manager of Xinguang, and person in charge of White Feather Broiler project, said in excitement.

The China Economic Net learned that the “Guangming No. 2” White Feather Broiler weighed more than 3kg at 42 days of age and had a feed-to-weight ratio of 1.32-1.5:1. More than that, they had significant advantages such as rapid growth and high survival rate. The 172,800 hatching eggs exported to Pakistan could provide more than 50,000 sets of “Guangming No. 2” parent broilers after 21 days of incubation. Before long, they could provide more than 7 million commercial broilers, that is, more than 21,000 tons of chicken.

Over the past four decades, the vast majority of white-feathered broiler breeders in the world have been monopolized by developed countries in Europe and the United States, and China’s dependence on foreign white-feathered broiler breeders once reached 100%. By the end of 2021, three varieties including “Guangming No. 2” had passed the review, thus domestic white-feathered broiler breeders were independently cultivated in China.

Today, Pakistan faces the same dilemma that China once faced. Statistics showed that there are only about half a dozen companies that import all of grandparent stock or GPs in the country. GPs are the birds that produce the parent stock which, in turn, produce broilers for mass consumption.

Now, China-Pakistan breeding poultry export cooperation has taken a successful first step, which will lay a solid foundation for the two countries to jointly promote the innovative development of the global broiler breeding industry.

