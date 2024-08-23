Unaffordable electricity prices impacting every household: Gohar

Says we cannot vie with world due to illogical and blood-sucking agreements with IPPs

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Former caretaker minister for commerce Gohar Ejaz says Pakistan is not just about 40 families and questioned why the entire country is being put at risk to protect these few families.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Ejaz expressed concern over the unaffordable electricity prices affecting every household in the country.

"The economy is grinding to a halt due to the ever-increasing cost of power," he said, adding, "I was the first to raise my voice, stating that the industry cannot function with electricity priced at 16 cent per unit."

He reiterated that he secured approval for 9 cent per unit for the industry but lamented that the government has failed to manage the electricity system.

He also criticised the trillions of rupees being paid to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for no service or production.

"Arbitrary agreements were made with the IPPs that have no precedent anywhere in the world," he stressed.

Ejaz further highlighted that due to these illogical agreements with the IPPs, the country cannot compete globally.

"The people of Pakistan are suffering, and industrialists are in distress. I urge the four pillars of the state to play their part for the sake of the country," he concluded.