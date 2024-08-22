Gold reaches all-time high of Rs261,800 per tola

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs686 to Rs224,451

Published On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 16:32:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs800 to hit new high of Rs261,800 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs261,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs686 to Rs224,451 from Rs223,765 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs205,747 from Rs205,118, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,950 and Rs2,529.14, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to 2,504 from $2,512, the Association reported.