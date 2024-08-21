SBP decides to roll out new currency notes of all denominations

SBP decides to roll out new currency notes of all denominations

Says there is no such proposal that the Rs5,000 currency note will be banned

Updated On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 18:33:11 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The government has decided to redesign all currency notes from the Rs10 denomination to Rs5,000.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad, while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, stated that by the end of December, all currency notes will be reintroduced with new designs.

He added that instead of paper currency, plastic currency will also be introduced into circulation. The approval of the federal cabinet will be obtained soon in this regard.

Committee member Mohsin Aziz noted that the initiative would help prevent currency note smuggling.

The SBP chief said that plastic currency would be durable, dismissing concerns that it would not serve its purpose.

He concluded by clarifying that there is no proposal to ban the Rs5,000 currency note.



