Bulls return to PSX after two days

The KSE-100 index increased by 499 points to 78,245 points

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bulls returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) after a two day hiatus on Wednesday.

The market opened on a positive note in early morning trade on the third day of the current working week as KSE-100 index increased by 499 points to 78,245 points.

On Tuesday, negative trend prevailed and the market closed at 77,745.52. On the first day of the current business week, the PSX lost 215 points to 77,830 points.

US DOLLAR

Meanwhile, the greenback remained at the receiving end for the third successive day as Pak rupee gained four paisa to 278.30 during interbank trade.