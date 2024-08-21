UAE delegation discusses maritime, railways, aviation investments

The delegation calls on Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - A high-ranking delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and discussed with him investment in Pakistan’s maritime, railways and aviation sectors.

The UAE delegation, which called on the deputy prime minister, was led by Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al-Maktoum, according to Dar’s office.

“The talks focused on investment opportunities in Pakistan’s maritime, railways, and aviation sectors,” according to a statement on Tuesday.

The UAE is one of Pakistan’s closest allies and has frequently bailed out the South Asian country, joining Saudi Arabia and China in rolling over billions of dollars of loans in support to the South Asian country.

In May, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan announced $10 billion investment in Pakistan during a visit by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the Gulf country, according to Sharif’s Office.

The South Asian nation this year also signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi (AD) Ports Group, which will be investing about $395 million for the development of a container and cargo terminal under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement between the UAE and Pakistan.