Finance Ministry plans to borrow Rs8,500bn for FY 2024-25

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 10:39:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Finance Ministry has planned to borrow Rs8,500 billion during the current financial year 2024-25.

According to the ministry, around 92 percent of the loan will be sourced domestically, while 8 percent will come from external sources.

To raise domestic funds, Pakistan Investment Bonds, Ijara Sukuk, and T-bills will be issued for 12 months. No loans will be taken from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

From external sources, $400 million will be borrowed under the Climate and Disaster Resilience Programme, and $100 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under the Women Inclusive Finance Programme.

Additionally, $300 million will be secured under the Domestic Resources Mobilisation Programme.

The government also plans to obtain $1.2 billion in commercial loans for the fiscal year, while $300 million worth of Panda Bonds and Green Bonds will be floated in the Chinese and global markets.