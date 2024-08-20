Pakistan produces costly electricity in region: Energy minister

2 hours of load shedding could result in significant financial benefit, says Awais Leghari

Published On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 17:38:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - During the Youth Convention in Islamabad, Federal Energy Minister Awais Ahmad Leghari admitted the high cost of electricity production in Pakistan.

The minister also highlighted the need to generate 29,000 megawatts of electricity and highlighted ongoing efforts to address the energy crisis through reforms in the sector.

Leghari pointed out that bearing 2 hours of load shedding could result in a significant benefit. The minister also expressed a resolution to tackle the challenges associated with costly electricity generation.

Leghari also mentioned the aid from international partner China and the formation of a task force to address the issues related to independent power producers (IPPs).

Leghari also underlined inefficient gas usage and hinted at the possibility of an upcoming package to address these concerns.