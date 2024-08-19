UAW workers at Stellantis prepare to file grievances, may strike

Mon, 19 Aug 2024

(Reuters) - Several United Auto Workers union locals representing workers at Stellantis opens new tab are preparing to file grievances over what the labor group claims are the automaker's failure to keep its investment commitments and honor its contract with the union.

The move will pave the way for a strike at Stellantis in the United States, if necessary, the UAW said.