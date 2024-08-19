9th Color, Chem Expo to open on Aug 24

The exhibition will conclude on Aug 25.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s premier exhibition for dyes, chemicals, and related industries, the 9th Color & Chem Expo, will take place from Aug 24 at the Lahore International Expo Centre.

The event will host more than 300 exhibitors representing the forefront of innovation in Dyes, Chemicals, and allied industries. Companies and their representatives from China, Malaysia, Turkey and Iran are also participating in the expo.

The exhibition is being organised by the Event and Conference International, Rainbow Group and Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association.

Exhibition convenor Abdul Rahim Chughtai said Federal Minister for Industries Rana Tanveer Husain will inaugurate the event. Other guests include Altaf A Ghaffar, Senior Vice President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Muhammad Salahuddin, Secretary General of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others.

Shi Xianping, Chairman China Dyestuffs Industry Association, is also attending the event this year, he mentioned.

Rashidul Haq, event organiser, said that the expo is poised to attract a substantial gathering of industry stakeholders, key professionals, policy influencers, and top business leaders.

Exhibitors from various fields will display their products which include textile chemicals, dyes and their intermediaries, digital and textile printing equipment, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, food chemicals, agrochemicals, fertilizers, petrochemicals, soap and detergents, leather chemicals, water treatment chemicals, and others.

