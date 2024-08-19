PSX opens on a positive note

At the start of the day, the KSE-100 index increased by 276 points to 78,322 points

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 12:36:45 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday opened to a positive trend after lacklustre performance last week.

At the start of the day, the KSE-100 index increased by 276 points to 78,322 points. But at around 12 midday the fell to 20.25 points to hover at 78,065.55.

On Friday, the KSE-100 index closed at 78,045 points, a decrease of 60 points.

US DOLLAR

Meanwhile, Pak rupee showed an improvement in its value against US dollar. The greenback traded at 278.54 in interbank after shedding four paisas.