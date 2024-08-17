STZA decides to set up four new special technology zones

These four new zones will have the capacity to house more than 50,000 professionals

Published On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 18:12:37 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Special Technology Zones Authority has announced setting up four new Special Technology Zones in the country to boost economic growth and enhance technology exports.

The newly designated zones include the NUST Special Technology Zone and Tech7 Special Technology Zone in Islamabad, Mindbridge Special Technology Zone in Lahore, and Capital Smart Technology Zone in Rawalpindi.

These four new zones will have the capacity to house more than 50,000 professionals with an export potential exceeding $350 million annually.